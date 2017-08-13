Jinder Mahal to accompany MMA fighter for UFC debut

– Arjan Singh Bhullar, the Canadian MMA fighter of Indian descent, announced on his Instagram today that WWE champion Jinder Mahal will be accompanying him to the Octagon for his debut fight in the UFC in September. “I was able to watch The Maharaja do his thing in Vancouver and now I’m excited to announce WWE champ Jinder Mahal will be taking time away from his busy schedule to accompany the team for my debut fight in his home province of Alberta,” Bhullar wrote. “Shout out to the boss Dana White for hooking up the VIP treatment.” Bhullar will be fighting Luis Henrique in the Fight Pass card at UFC 215 which will take place at the Rogers Place in Edmonton. This will be the first time that a WWE Superstar will be accompanying a UFC fighter at a UFC event. CM Punk tried to accompany Chael Sonnen to a UFC event in Chicago once but Vince McMahon did not approve and the idea was scrapped.

(Visited 34 times, 34 visits today)