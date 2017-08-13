8/12/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Sacramento, California

Aug 13, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 8/12/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Sacramento, California:

1. No Way Jose defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

2. Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

3. Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

4. Killian Dain defeated Kassius Ohno

5. NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Asuka defeated Ember Moon and Nikki Cross

6. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young defeated The Authors of Pain (via disqualification)

7. Johnny Gargano defeated Hideo Itami

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, and Roderick Strong defeated Bobby Roode, Riddick Moss, and Tino Sabbatelli

