8/12/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Sacramento, California

Below are the results from the 8/12/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Sacramento, California:

1. No Way Jose defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

2. Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

3. Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

4. Killian Dain defeated Kassius Ohno

5. NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Asuka defeated Ember Moon and Nikki Cross

6. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young defeated The Authors of Pain (via disqualification)

7. Johnny Gargano defeated Hideo Itami

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, and Roderick Strong defeated Bobby Roode, Riddick Moss, and Tino Sabbatelli

