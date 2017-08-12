WWE Superstars vs YouTube Stars in Nerf War, Kevin Owens WWE Signing Anniversary, August 12th Birthdays

WWE RAW superstars Bayley, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Heath Slater recently had a Nerf War against YouTube’s Twin Toys crew.

Kevin Owens is celebrating the three-year anniversary of his signing with WWE. He wouldn’t make his debut in NXT until NXT TakeOver: R Evolution on December 11, 2014. Five months later he’d make his main roster debut, starting a feud with John Cena.

3 years ago today, it was announced that I had signed with @WWE. Worked out pretty great for everyone… You're welcome! #ThankYou — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 12, 2017

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WWF/E interviewer & commentator ‘The Coach’ Jonathan Coachman (42 years old); NXT developmental trainer Terry Taylor (62 years old); current UWA & IWL World Heavyweight Champion, and current WWA World Junior Light Heavyweight Champion Dr. Wagner, Jr. (52 years old); current Mexican National Welterweight Champion El Soberano aka ‘Soberano Jr.’ (24 years old); Global Force Wrestling’s Fallah Bahh (32 years old); mid-2000s SmackDown wrestler Palmer Canon (42 years old); former AWA & NJPW wrestler Koji Kitao (54 years old); and indy wrestlers Alexis Vixen (age unknown) & Jessica Wetmore (31 years old).

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)