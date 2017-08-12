WWE Superstars vs YouTube Stars in Nerf War, Kevin Owens WWE Signing Anniversary, August 12th Birthdays

Aug 12, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

Happy birthday to the ‘Coach’!!

WWE RAW superstars Bayley, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Heath Slater recently had a Nerf War against YouTube’s Twin Toys crew.

Kevin Owens is celebrating the three-year anniversary of his signing with WWE.  He wouldn’t make his debut in NXT until NXT TakeOver:  R Evolution on December 11, 2014.  Five months later he’d make his main roster debut, starting a feud with John Cena.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:  Former WWF/E interviewer & commentator ‘The Coach’ Jonathan Coachman (42 years old);  NXT developmental trainer Terry Taylor (62 years old);  current UWA & IWL World Heavyweight Champion, and current WWA World Junior Light Heavyweight Champion Dr. Wagner, Jr. (52 years old);  current Mexican National Welterweight Champion El Soberano aka ‘Soberano Jr.’ (24 years old);  Global Force Wrestling’s Fallah Bahh (32 years old);  mid-2000s SmackDown wrestler Palmer Canon (42 years old);  former AWA & NJPW wrestler Koji Kitao (54 years old);  and indy wrestlers Alexis Vixen (age unknown) & Jessica Wetmore (31 years old).

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad