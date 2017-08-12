Video footage of Pete Dunne’s injury last night

The injury occurs when his opponent Darius Carter hits a pedigree on Dunne on top of the title belt, but Carter hits the move without releasing Dunne’s arms so he could protect himself.

Pete Dunne Injured at Indie Show, Will Miss PROGRESS Event

Dunne was injured last night in a match against #DariusCarter in Brooklyn, New York at a show for BattleClub Pro Wrestling. During the match, Dunne took a shot to the head with the championship belt, but the belt strap wrapped around Dunne’ s head causing a nasty cut to his temple. Dunne went to the hospital following the match and received 11 stitches to close the cut.

Following the match, many blasted Carter for being a stiff and reckless wrestler, however many behind the scenes claimed that Carter profusely apologize to Dunne following the event and even attempted to apologize again at the hospital.

As a result of his injury, Dunne will miss tonight’s NYC show in New York, where he was set to face WWE cruiserweight #JackGallagher.

