Jinny and Dahlia Black Scheduled To Spend Time at WWE’s Performance Center

PROGRESS Wrestling will run shows tomorrow in Queens, NY and Sunday in Boston, MA with a number of WWE contracted talents appearing, including Mae Young Classic competitor Dakota Kai.

PWInsider is reporting that after this weekend’s events, the UK talents working the loop as well as PROGRESS promoter Jim Smallman are all being sent by WWE to Florida, where they will be at the WWE Performance Center. This includes PROGRESS talents Jinny and Dahlia Black.

You may remember back during WrestleMania weekend Jinny wrestled for WWE Axxess in two losing efforts to Mae Young Classic competitor Toni Storm and Dahlia Black managed TK Cooper as Dahlia suffered a leg injury, causing her to be unable to compete at the events.

Dahlia recently just made her return to PROGRESS alongside TK Cooper.

source: The Spotlight

