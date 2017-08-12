Ex-WWE writer explains how John Cena helped kill off a storyline with Dolph Ziggler

Former WWE writer Kevin Eck spoke on Wade Keller’s podcast about Dolph Ziggler during a conversation about why Baron Corbin has to deliver during in a SummerSlam match against John Cena.

“Cena will be very honest to his assessment of you. Dolph Ziggler’s the first guy that comes to mind, when they had a singles program together, in the beginning, John was all for it. John wanted to work with Dolph. And they did the house show loop together and as the heel, the heel traditionally calls the matches and John was letting Dolph call the matches and er… he wasn’t impressed.”

“And apparently John gave his assessment to Vince of Dolph and I think that sort of played into Vince’s thoughts already about Dolph and once that program ended it ended rather abruptly because Vince told us in a booking meeting one day: ‘God, I think we’re doing a disservice to John, this is bringing John down’ and so Dolph was moved out of that program.

source: The Spotlight





(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)