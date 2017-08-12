Asuka comments on her success in NXT & her future

“When I signed with #WWE I decided 2 things. I was determined not only to win but to break records. I plan on retaining my title against Ember Moon at NXT Takeover and after that maybe I’ll come to #RAW or #Smackdown and take their titles”

“I don’t use the word respect or admire toward my opponents but I’m interested in having matches with Sasha Banks & Charlotte. 2 women I’ve never faced before but I’m confident I can take them”

