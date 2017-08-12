8/12/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Augusta, Maine

Below are the results from the 8/12/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Augusta, Maine:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Finn Balor and The Hardy Boyz defeated Elias, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

2. Goldust defeated R-Truth

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

4. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

5. John Cena defeated Rusev

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

8. Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)

