8/12/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Augusta, Maine

Aug 12, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 8/12/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Augusta, Maine:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Finn Balor and The Hardy Boyz defeated Elias, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

2. Goldust defeated R-Truth

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

4. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

5. John Cena defeated Rusev

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

8. Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)

