8/12/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Venice, Florida

Below are the results from the 8/12/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Venice, Florida:

1. Demitrius Bronson defeated Chad Lail

2. Raul Mendoza defeated Brennan Williams

3. Adrian Jaoude defeated Marcel Barthel (via disqualification)

4. Cezar Bononi vs. Kona Reeves ends in a No Contest

5. The Street Profits defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

6. Shayna Baszler defeated Zeda

7. Shayna Baszler defeated Taynara Conti

8. The Velveteen Dream defeated Nick Miller

9. Kairi Sane and Lacey Evans defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

