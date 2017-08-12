8/11/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – San Jose, California

Below are the results from the 8/11/17 WWE NXT Live Event in San Jose, California:

1. Johnny Gargano defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

2. Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

3. Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

4. Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

5. Drew McIntyre and Kassius Ohno defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

6. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka defeated Ember Moon

7. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young defeated The Authors of Pain (via disqualification)

8. NXT Championship Match

Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong

