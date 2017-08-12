8/11/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Jacksonville, Florida

Below are the results from the 8/11/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Jacksonville, Florida:

1. Raul Mendoza defeated Cezar Bononi

2. Bianca Belair defeated Zeda

3. Marcel Barthel defeated Jeet Rama

4. The Street Profits defeated Demitrius Bronson and Fabian Aichner

5. Adrian Jaoude defeated Chad Lail

6. The Velveteen Dream defeated Nick Miller

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Aliyah, Kairi Sane, and Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Shayna Baszler

