Viewership for the Final GFW Impact Episode Before Next Week’s Destination X Show

Aug 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

This week’s GFW Impact Impact episode, featuring the final hype for next Thursday’s live Destination X show, drew 277,000 viewers. This is up just a bit from last week’s 276,000 viewers. The main event featured a Destination X preview as Low Ki, Bobby Lashley and Trevor Lee defeated X Division Sonjay Dutt, World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron and Matt Sydal.

Impact ranked #111 on the Cable Top 150 this week, up from last week’s #132 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers
January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers
February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers
February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers
February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers
February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers
March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers
March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers
March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers
March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers
March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers
April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers
April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers
April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers
April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers
May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers
May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers
May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers
May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers
June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers
June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers
June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers
June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers
June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers
July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers
July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers
July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers
July 27th Episode: 286,000 viewers
August 3rd Episode: 276,000 viewers
August 10th Episode: 277,000 viewers
August 17th Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad