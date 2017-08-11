This Day In Wrestling History – August 11th

1969 – Dennis Hall & Johnny Walker defeat Johnny Long & Tojo Yamamoto, to win Mid-Southern Tag Team Championship.

1976 – Angelo Mosca defeats Paul Jones, to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Television Championship.

1980 – In the final of a one-night, eight-man tournament, Bill Irwin defeats Jimmy Valiant, to win the vacant AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship.

1986 – Steve Simpson defeats Buzz Sawyer, to win the WCWA Television Championship.

1990 – At AWA’s final TV taping, Buck Zumhofe defeats Jonnie Stewart, to win the AWA World Light Heavyweight Championship. Also The Trooper & D.J. Peterson defeat The Destruction Crew (Wayne Bloom & Mike Enos), to win the AWA World Tag Team Championship.

1992 – Masahiro Chono defeats Keiji Mutoh, to win the NJPW G1 Climax Tournament.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.8 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (2.9 rating). It was Nitro’s 100th episode.

2002 – At a house show in Vancouver, the WWE Hardcore Championship gets passed from Tommy Dreamer to Shawn Stasiak, to Steven Richards, and back to Dreamer.

2002 – Masahiro Chono defeats Yoshihiro Takayama, to win the NJPW G1 Climax Tournament.

2004 – On TNA’s weekly pay-per-view, Petey Williams defeats Amazing Red in the finals a 22-Man Gauntlet for the Gold, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

2006 – Ricardo Rodriguez makes professional wrestling debut at UEW’s first Annual West Coast Cruiser Cup Tournament. Rodriguez wrestled as masked character Chimaera. Rodgriguez is best known for being the personal ring announcer for Alberto Del Rio when both were in WWE.

2008 – On WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes & Ted DiBiase, Jr defeat Batista & John Cena, to reclaim the World Tag Team Championship. Cena & Batista had defeated DiBiase & Rhodes one week earlier for the titles.

2012 – Ring of Honor holds its Boiling Point internet pay-per-view in Providence, RI.

Dark Match:

– The Bravado Brothers (Harlem & Lancelot Bravado) defeat Mike Sydal & Jorge Santi.

iPPV:

– Roderick Strong (with Truth Martini) defeats Mike Mondo

– In a Four-Corner Survival Match, QT Marshall defeats Matt Taven, Antonio Thomas and Vinny Marseglia, to earn a Ring of Honor contract.

– Adam Cole defeats Bob Evans in a Proving Ground Match.

– Charlie Haas defeated Michael Elgin

– The Briscoe Brothers (Mark & Jay) defeats SCUM (Jimmy Jacobs & Steve Corino).

– In a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match, Jay Lethal defeats Tommaso Ciampa 2-1.

– In a Mixed Tag Team Match, Eddie Edwards & Sara Del Ray defeat Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis.

– Kevin Steen defeats Eddie Kingston, in an Anything Goes Match, to retain the ROH World Championship.

2012 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s A Tangled Web V event, Devon Moore & Luck 13 defeat 4Loco (Azireal & Bandido Jr.), to win the CZW World Tag Team Championship.

2013 – Tetsuya Naito defeats Hiroshi Tanahashi, to win the NJPW G1 Climax Tournament.

2016 – On Impact Wrestling, Bobby Lashley defeats James Storm, to win the TNA King of the Mountain Championship AND retain the World Heavyweight & X Division Championships.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (64 years old); Mae Young Classic participant Kay Lee Ray (26 years old, pictured above); former ECW manager & referee Bill Alfonso (60 years old); tag team twin brothers The Headhunters (49 years old); and three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Norio Honaga (62 years old).

Today would’ve been the 83rd birthday for St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Famer, Stampede Wrestling Hall of Famer, & Professional Wrestling Hall of Famer Penny Banner.

