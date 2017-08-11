The Rock Finishes Brahma Bull Tattoo Work (Photo), WWE Network – WCCW, Simon Gotch Theme

– As heard below, Max Jampole has released a new theme song for former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch to use on the indies. Gotch is now using the “Simon Grimm” name. Simon is scheduled to face UFC fighter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at a Prestige Championship Wrestling event on October 27th in Oregon. He’s also scheduled to face Douglas Williams on October 8th for the XWA promotion in the UK. Simon is taking bookings for matches, appearances, interviews and seminars via BookingSimon@yahoo.com.

– WWE Network continues to upload World Class Championship Wrestling episodes to the vault. 6 episodes from 1982 were added this week while 5 episodes from 1983 and 5 episodes from 1984 were also added.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock has finished the evolution of his trademark Brahma Bull tattoo, as seen in the photo below. Rock wrote the following on Instagram about the work he had done by tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado:

Evolution of the bull.

After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story’s complete.

Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history.

From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I’m so grateful to have ’em because they’re earned.

To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress.

The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you’ll find the life, energy, power and you’ll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe.

Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy’s subtle and sometimes it’s glaring. But it’s always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude.

Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe.

#EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana

#NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 31 times, 31 visits today)