Photo: Sheamus on the set of Buddy Games

Sheamus revealed on Twitter that he’s in Vancouver this week filming a role in the upcoming “Buddy Games” movie. This is the WWE Studios movie that also stars actor Josh Duhamel, who recently appeared on WWE TV to announce the movie. This movie will be Duhamel’s directorial debut but he also wrote the script with Jude Weng and Bob Schwartz.

Deadline reports that the WWE Studios movie “revolves around a group of thirty-something friends who reunite to play the Buddy Game — a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship — or die trying.”



Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com





(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)