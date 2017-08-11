Matt Sydal Receives Medical Attention (Video), Super X Cup Finals, After Impact Video

Aug 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is this week’s After Impact video with Tyrus and Josh Mathews recapping the show:

– This week’s GFW Impact episode saw Taiji Ishimori defeat ACH to advance to the finals on next Thursday’s live Destination X special. Ishimori will face Dezmond Xavier to crown the tournament winner.

– GFW posted these videos of Matt Sydal needing medical attention for his shoulder after last night’s Impact main event, which saw Sydal, World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron and X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt team up for a loss to Trevor Lee, Bobby Lashley and Low Ki. Sydal talks to a trainer about issues with his shoulder and is told that he shouldn’t wrestle for 6-8 weeks. Sydal is set to face Lashley on next week’s Destination X show.

