Matt Sydal Receives Medical Attention (Video), Super X Cup Finals, After Impact Video

– Below is this week’s After Impact video with Tyrus and Josh Mathews recapping the show:

– This week’s GFW Impact episode saw Taiji Ishimori defeat ACH to advance to the finals on next Thursday’s live Destination X special. Ishimori will face Dezmond Xavier to crown the tournament winner.

– GFW posted these videos of Matt Sydal needing medical attention for his shoulder after last night’s Impact main event, which saw Sydal, World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron and X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt team up for a loss to Trevor Lee, Bobby Lashley and Low Ki. Sydal talks to a trainer about issues with his shoulder and is told that he shouldn’t wrestle for 6-8 weeks. Sydal is set to face Lashley on next week’s Destination X show.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)