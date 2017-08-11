Matt Cappotelli Discusses His Second Battle with Brain Cancer

Aug 11, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

Matt Cappotelli, the winner of WWE Tough Enough in 2003, was interviewed via WWE.com regarding his latest battle with brain cancer.  You can click the Twitter link below to read the full transcript.  A GoFundMe has been set up, if you’d like to make a donation to help Matt and his family with medical costs.

https://www.gofundme.com/mattsbiggestbattle

 

 

