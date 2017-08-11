Matches Set for Next Week’s Live GFW Destination X Episode

Below is the updated line-up for next Thursday’s live GFW Destination X special from Orlando, which airs in the usual timeslot on POP:

* The “OVE” tag team debuts

* Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Sydal with the winner earning a title shot of their choosing

* Super X Cup Finals: Dezmond Xavier vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Gail Kim vs. Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna

* Ladder Match: Trevor Lee vs. GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt

* Low Ki vs. Unified GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron

