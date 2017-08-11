Kal Penn – Jinder Mahal SmackDown Video, Alexa Bliss – ESPN Note, SummerSlam Comic

– As noted, WWE noted on Tuesday that actor Kal Penn was backstage at SmackDown in Toronto as a special guest of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers. Penn was actually there to see his good friend Mojo Rawley wrestle for the first time. Mojo teamed with Zack Ryder and Luke Harper to defeat Aiden English and The Ascension in a six-man dark match.

WWE posted this video of The Modern Day Maharaja introducing Penn and thanking him for being there. Penn noted that this was his first WWE show, then commented on how fun it was and the chants that Jinder received. Jinder also presented Penn with his a Modern Day Maharaja t-shirt and shook his hand to end the segment.

– RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss noted on Twitter that she will be spending the day with ESPN today to do promotional work for SummerSlam. Bliss will defend her title against the winner of Monday’s RAW match between Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in Toronto. She tweeted the following on Thursday:

excited to spend the day @espn tomorrow stay tuned for more details #Summerslam #fixedit hahah — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 10, 2017

– As seen below, Boom! Studios has released a new WWE SummerSlam 2017 Special comic with cover artwork from Rob Schamberger. You can use the link in the tweet to find the special in-stock at a comic shop near you.

New @SummerSlam comic is the cure for the summertime blues-w/ tales spanning 30 years of history!

Find comic shops: https://t.co/i2T8p4bLmw pic.twitter.com/xM392xoY3h — WWE Publishing (@WWEpublishing) August 10, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)