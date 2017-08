‘GLOW’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed the female-led wrestling series — aka The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling — for a second season, the streaming giant announced Thursday.

The show will return for another 10 episodes.

source: hollywoodreporter.com



