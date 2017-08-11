Finn Balor Comments On His Progression Since Returning From Injury

WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke with Jon Alba for FOX 22 / ABC 7 Maine while promoting WWE’s upcoming live event in Bangor;

you can read a few highlights below:

Finn on how he’s progressed since tearing his labrum at last year’s SummerSlam:

I think things stand… I’m in a better situation than ever, personally and professionally. Obviously at the time, the injury sucks; it was a torn labrum, but it was also a torn bicep, a torn pec, and I actually fractured the socket. So, there was an injury where I spent a good seven months on the shelf and rehabilitating, and during that time I had time to think and grow as a person, and when I came back, I’ve been back a couple of months, I feel like I’ve grown as a performer through the whole process.

Honestly, I feel better now going into this year’s Summerslam than I did going into last year’s where I actually won the title with one arm. So, I’m pretty confident going into Summerslam against Bray Wyatt, and all systems are going to be firing and I’m going to come out on top.

source: The Spotlight





(Visited 50 times, 50 visits today)