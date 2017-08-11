Eva Marie Talks Possible WWE Return, Being Put In Front of Total Divas Cameras Too Soon, More

As noted, WWE and Eva Marie announced this past week that the two sides have parted ways. Eva, who is now focused on furthering her acting career, recently spoke with Rolling Stone about her departure at this link. Below are highlights from the interview:

Is it fair to say that when you’ve remarked in recent months about possibly returning to WWE and going after the title, you were just being coy?

I have such a great relationship with Vince [McMahon], Paul [“Triple H” Levesque] and Stephanie [McMahon]. They gave me an opportunity to step away and film these two films I have done already, and you never know when that relationship will come back. So I might appear at a SummerSlam or WrestleMania. It just so happens that the wrestling craft, you have to be able to give yourself 110 percent to that. And then with acting, you have to do the same, so we decided together that with the films going back to back. I’m going to put my efforts into acting and growing that way. And then you never know: All Red Everything could come back and snatch that title.

Did you and your team identify that a female wrestler has yet to cross over as The Rock or John Cena has? That maybe this is that moment?

One hundred percent. I like to break barriers. As soon as I walked into WWE’s door, I was already thinking ahead of the game. There has not been one female to make that crossover and go back and forth and merge the two together. I want to bring the WWE universe with me into Hollywood as well as creating a new fanbase in Hollywood and bringing them back into WWE and having the two worlds collide just like The Rock. That was the game plan for sure.

In retrospect, were you put in front of the cameras on Total Divas too soon, at the expense of developing under the radar?

You know what? Yes. For sure, the inner athlete and perfectionist in me wishes I was able to train the multiple years these wrestlers are able to before they get on TV. However, if that opportunity never came up, then I would not have been put in front of the WWE universe, dyed my hair, been put in front of my [management] team. Everything happens for a reason. For me, it all played out pretty damn good.

