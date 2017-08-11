Eric Young on Being Focused, WWE Talks to International MYC Competitors, Tapout

– WWE posted this video looking at a few of the international competitors for The Mae Young Classic, including Kavita Devi, the first Indian-born woman to step into a WWE ring, Taynara Conti from Brazil, Princesa Sugehit from Mexico, Marti Belle from the Dominican Republic and Xia Li from China.

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi will be appearing at the Tapout Fitness location on West 32nd Street in New York City on Tuesday, August 22nd from 12pm until 2pm. WWE will run SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn later that night. Call 212-465-1750 for more information on the appearance.

– As noted, Eric Young returned to WWE NXT TV on this week’s episode as SAnitY prepares to face NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” during SummerSlam weekend. Young had missed some tapings as his mother recently passed away. Young wrote the following on Instagram before returning this week and noted that he’s never been this focused in his 20 year career:

In my 20 years of wrestling I don’t know if I have ever been this focused! THINK ABOUT WHAT THAT MEANS THE POSSIBILITIES ARE! #SANiTY #nxttakeoverbrooklyn #NXT #WWE

