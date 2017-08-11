Edge Reveals He Once Considered Signing with TNA

In a recent edition of the edge and Christian part of awesomeness, WWE Hall of famer Edge revealed that in 2008 his contract was coming up and TNA reached out to him and offered him a deal. Edge says that the Most appealing part of the deal came from the ability to work a lighter schedule, especially after so many years on the road consistently working for WWE.

He further explains that he also considered the possibilities of working matches with guys like Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and even his friend Christian. Ultimately he decided to stay with WWE.

