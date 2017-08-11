8/10/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – St. Petersburg, Florida – Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler Debut

Below are the results from the 8/10/17 WWE NXT Live Event in St. Petersburgh, Florida:

1. Raul Mendoza defeated Axel Dieter Jr.

2. The Street Profits defeated Brennan Williams and Gabriel Ealy

-Recent signing Jessie Elaban hosted The Jessie Show in the middle of the ring. Her guest was Demetrius Bronson but this was interrupted by Kona Reeves and Chinese recruit Gu Guangming, who may be using the name Ming and acting as Kona’s bodyguard now.

3. Kona Reeves defeated Demitrius Bronson

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, and Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay

5. Adrian Jaoude defeated Cezar Bononi

6. Liv Morgan defeated Vanessa Borne

7. Heavy Machinery defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

