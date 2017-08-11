8/10/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Bakersfield, California

Below are the results from the 8/10/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Bakersfield, California:

1. No Way Jose defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

2. Sarah Logan and Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

3. Killian Dain defeated Kassius Ohno

4. Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

5. Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

6. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Authors of Pain vs. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe ended in a No Contest

7. NXT Championship Match

Bobby Roode defeated Drew McIntyre

