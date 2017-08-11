8/10/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Bakersfield, California

Aug 11, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 8/10/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Bakersfield, California:

1. No Way Jose defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

2. Sarah Logan and Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

3. Killian Dain defeated Kassius Ohno

4. Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

5. Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

6. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe ended in a No Contest

7. NXT Championship Match
Bobby Roode defeated Drew McIntyre

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad