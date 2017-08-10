WWE Flashback Friday Details, Big Show Training for Big Cass (Video), Christian

Aug 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– A new “WWE Flashback Friday” series of shows will premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow, August 11th. The debut Friday run will feature a “20 Years of D-Generation X” theme. Next Friday’s shows will feature part 2 of the DX special. The WWE website has an episode guide at this link and you can watch a teaser below:

– Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian revealed on Twitter that he’s been filming a role for the “Murdoch Mysteries” TV show, which airs on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation every Monday. The 11th season is currently filming.

– Big Show tweeted the following video today as he prepares to face Big Cass at the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn. AS noted, Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the match. The WWE veteran wrote, “Curls concentration: 21 reps x 4. Shrugs: 6 plates 14 reps x 4. @Doddromero @somifitness #GiantInTheGym #YouWatchingBigCass #SummerSlam”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad