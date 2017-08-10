WWE announces matches for upcoming live event in Japan

WWE announced The following matches for the September 16th #WWEJapan live event in Osaka, Japan:

* Last Man Standing: Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers

* Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles

* Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Aiden English vs. Tian Bing

* Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Lana, Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Carmella with James Ellsworth

Source: The Spotlight

