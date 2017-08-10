Why Dolph Ziggler Hasn’t Been Appearing On WWE TV

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez recently answered fan questions during the mail bag portion of Wrestling Observer Radio, and one fan asked why Dolph hasn’t been appearing on #SDLIVE.

Meltzer noted that Dolph has been working WWE live events, but the company doesn’t have a program for Ziggler, so he’s not getting pushed.WWE officials have certain stars they’re interested in pushing by giving them matches on pay-per-views, and it just so happens that Dolph Ziggler isn’t one of them at the moment.

It seems that Dolph Ziggler has once again found himself in an unfortunate position where he’s been passed over in favor of other WWE Superstars.

One can’t help but wonder how much longer he’ll be staying with the company if things continue to go this way. YouTube star #TrishaPaytas recently claimed Ziggler plans to leave wrestling soon, and Shinsuke Nakamura hinted that Ziggler isnt interested in wrestling.

