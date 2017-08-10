Street Profits Debut on WWE NXT (Video), Johnny Gargano – Andrade Almas, Contract Signing
– “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their official WWE NXT TV debuts on this week’s show with a win over enhancement talents The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC). Below is video from the match:
– The NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” contract signing between Ember Moon and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka did not air this week but it has been confirmed for next Wednesday’s go-home show.
– As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas is now official for Takeover. The match was made after Gargano made it clear during last night’s episode that he wants a match at Takeover. Following Andrade’s win over No Way Jose, a challenge was issued by his valet Zelina Vega, as seen below:
Doesn't get much more clear than this: @JohnnyGargano WANTS A MATCH at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mzj3cNuiOI
— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2017
After defeating @WWENoWayJose, #ZelinaVega DEMANDS the spotlight to shine on @AndradeCienWWE at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hBiVFH707o
— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2017
A proud #ZelinaVega offers @JohnnyGargano an opponent for #NXTTakeOver in the form of tonight's victor, @AndradeCienWWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FuTqKTMGYG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 10, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More