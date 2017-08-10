Street Profits Debut on WWE NXT (Video), Johnny Gargano – Andrade Almas, Contract Signing

Aug 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their official WWE NXT TV debuts on this week’s show with a win over enhancement talents The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC). Below is video from the match:

– The NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” contract signing between Ember Moon and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka did not air this week but it has been confirmed for next Wednesday’s go-home show.

– As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas is now official for Takeover. The match was made after Gargano made it clear during last night’s episode that he wants a match at Takeover. Following Andrade’s win over No Way Jose, a challenge was issued by his valet Zelina Vega, as seen below:

