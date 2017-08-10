Rumored Date For Ronda Rousey’s Next WWE Appearance

Dave Meltzer speculated in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that since Ronda is training to be a wrestler the next chapter in her saga with WWE is figured to be at the September 12th live finale of the Mae Young Classic in Las Vegas.

Of course nothing is official in that regard, but sometimes speculation can lead to reality if the hypothesis is grounded enough if you remember during filming of the event she had a brief stare down with NXT 4 horsewoman

