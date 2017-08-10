Graham reacts to McMahon’s reported fury towards Nakamura

Superstar Billy Graham via Facebook:

Vince McMahon

Hey fans, I just read a few hours ago that a story came out today in Sports Illustrated concerning the FURY of one Vince McMahon. Seem that he is furious with the Japanese star Nakamura, for dropping Cena on his head in their match last week. Vince said he “is not so much that mad at at Shinsuke, but that Cena has been the ” FACE ” of the company for a full

decade now.” Not for long Vince madman McMahon. Cena

is on his way to La La land.

I saw Stan Hansen give Bruno the elbow in MSG when he broke Bruno’s neck. Vince Sr. didn’t cry like a baby, he just let Bruno get his neck fixed and keep on wrestling. Vince is living in Disney Land if he thinks Cena is still the ” Face ” of the WWE. Grow up Vince.

Hey fans, I am still working on my painting, will get it up for

you in a few days. Catch you folks later.

Superstar Billy Graham… PS.. God, Vince is such a cry baby !!!

