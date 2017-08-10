GFW star calls WWE’s 205 live ‘garbage’

During a recent GFW conference call, several GFW stars commented on WWE’s cruiserweight division and here are a few highlights…

Trevor Lee: “You wanna know what #205Live is? It’s garbage! I’m 225-pounds and I’m the X-Division Champion. None of those guys could even hold a dime to what I can do. Get out of here, next question.”

Sonjay Dutt: “When I picture that caliber of wrestling, I picture something that’s so drastically and dramatically different from everything else that’s presented on the show. I think here in the X-Division that’s what we’re trying to do, show you a completely different style of wrestling.”

Low Ki: “With all respect to the current X-division and the members of 205 Live, the X-division has carried heavy influence in what you see currently on television in all major companies,” said Low-Ki. “And there’s a reason for it. It wasn’t based off of size, it was based off of style. And in order to get noticed, styles is what makes matches. Many of the performers you see in 205 Live — I shouldn’t say many because there’s more there now than there were at the beginning – but there’s a handful of them who were former X-Division wrestlers. So the identity 205 is trying to create for them, has a heavy influence of X-Division written all over it so there’s no comparison. The X-Division is a unique identity.”





