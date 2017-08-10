Dakota Kai Talks Mae Classic (Video), Triple H Sends Custom Title to Team, RAW Live Event Matches

– Below is new video of Dakota Kai talking about making it to WWE for The Mae Young Classic. Kai, representing New Zealand, says her personality is bubbly like the friendly girl next door but when she gets in the ring she uses her speed and her opponents don’t see her coming. She also comments on using her speed, kicks and strikes. Kai also talks about being part Samoan, adjusting to life in the United States and more.

– Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro is advertised for the September 22nd WWE live event in Sacramento, California. The Ticketmaster pre-sale code is WWEFAN. Other matches advertised for the show are Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. the winner of a battle royal that will take place earlier in the night.

– As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to the Boca Juniors soccer club out of Argentina for recently winning their 66th official championship in the Argentine Primera Division:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)