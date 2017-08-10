Artwork and Full Content Listing for WWE’s “30 Years of Survivor Series” DVD

Aug 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Below is the cover & back artwork with the full content listing for WWE’s “30 Years of Survivor Series” DVD that comes out on October 24th, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The full set can be pre-ordered via Amazon at this link.

Spoiler warning: The top 30 moments are revealed in the listing of disc one. Scroll past that section to avoid being spoiled.

DISC 1

30 Years of Survivor Series

COUNTDOWN:
#30 – Where It All Began
#29 – Darkness Returns
#28 – A Hero’s Quest
#27 – 5:15
#26 – The World Champ is Here
#25 – Return to Paradise
#24 – Honeymoon is Over
#23 – From the Grave
#22 – Smashed
#21 – Blast Off
#20 – Championship Material
#19 – Slaying the Beast
#18 – Ultimate Shock
#17 – Crash & Burn
#16 – Throw It In
#15 – Dropping a Bombshell
#14 – Screwjob Avoided!
#13 – Heartbroken
#12 – Diesel Power
#11 – Nail in the Coffin
#10 – 6 Men Enter…
#9 – Justice for All
#8 – Never Before, Never Again
#7 – Rattlesnake Down
#6 – Vigilante
#5 – Mega Match
#4 – Blue Chipper
#3 – Winner Take All
#2 – Corporate Takeover
#1 – Chaos in Canada

An Epic History

DISC 2

5-on-5 Elimination Match
Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Hercules, Koko B. Ware, & Hillbilly Jim vs. “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Akeem, Big Boss Man, King Haku, & Red Rooster
Survivor Series • November 24, 1988

WWE Championship Match
Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker
Survivor Series • November 27, 1991

5-on-5 Elimination Match
The Bad Guys (Razor Ramon, 1-2-3 Kid, The British Bulldog & The Headshrinkers) vs. The Teamsters (Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Owen Hart & Jim Neidhart)
Survivor Series • November 23, 1994

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Diesel
Survivor Series • November 19, 1995

WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Sycho Sid
Survivor Series • November 17, 1996

Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship
The Rock vs. Mankind
Survivor Series • November 15, 1998

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Triple H vs. The Rock vs. The Big Show
Survivor Series • November 14, 1999

DISC 3

Steel Cage Match to Unify the WWE & WCW Tag Team Championships
The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz
Survivor Series • November 18, 2001

6-Pack Challenge Match for the Vacant WWE Women’s Championship
Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Jacqueline vs. Molly Holly vs. Jazz vs. Ivory
Survivor Series • November 18, 2001

WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar vs. The Big Show
Survivor Series • November 17, 2002

5-on-5 Elimination Match
Team Orton (Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, CM Punk & William Regal) vs. Team Kingston (Kofi Kingston, MVP, Mark Henry, R-Truth & Christian)
Survivor Series • November 22, 2009

WWE Divas Championship Match
Lay-Cool vs. Natalya
Survivor Series • November 21, 2010

Lumberjill Match for the WWE Divas Championship
Beth Phoenix vs. Eve Torres
Survivor Series • November 20, 2011

The Rock & John Cena vs. The Miz & R-Truth
Survivor Series • November 20, 2011

5-on-5 Elimination Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) & The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Cesaro) vs. Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Rey Mysterio, & The Usos
Survivor Series • November 24, 2013

Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose
Survivor Series • November 22, 2015

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar
Survivor Series • November 20, 2016

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad