Alternate Footage of Brock Lesnar Crashing MizTV, Mojo Rawley WWE PC Clip, WWE Stock

Aug 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is alternate footage of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking out Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz during MizTV on this week’s RAW in Toronto:

– WWE stock was down 0.29% on Wednesday, closing at $20.84 per share. The high was $20.90 and the low was $20.56.

– Below is new video of Mojo Rawley working with the Pit Shark machine that the WWE Performance Center picked up in mid-July. Mojo wrote, “Pit Shark Squats. Max out the bar and do the work. #NoExcuses #JustResults”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad