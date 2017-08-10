Alternate Footage of Brock Lesnar Crashing MizTV, Mojo Rawley WWE PC Clip, WWE Stock

– Below is alternate footage of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking out Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz during MizTV on this week’s RAW in Toronto:

– WWE stock was down 0.29% on Wednesday, closing at $20.84 per share. The high was $20.90 and the low was $20.56.

– Below is new video of Mojo Rawley working with the Pit Shark machine that the WWE Performance Center picked up in mid-July. Mojo wrote, “Pit Shark Squats. Max out the bar and do the work. #NoExcuses #JustResults”

Pit Shark Squats. Max out the bar and do the work. #NoExcuses #JustResults pic.twitter.com/gQE6avt6QI — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 9, 2017

