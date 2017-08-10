8/9/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Los Angeles, California

Below are the results from the 8/9/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Los Angeles, California:

1. Johnny Gargano defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

2. Sarah Logan and Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

3. Oney Lorcan defeated Lars Sullivan

4. Hideo Itami defeated Kassius Ohno

5. Drew McIntyre an Aleister Black defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

6. NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Asuka defeated Ember Moon and Nikki Cross

7. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Authors of Pain defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe (via disqualification)

8. NXT Championship Match

Bobby Roode defeated Drew McIntyre

