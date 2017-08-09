Why The Great Khali Hasn’t Competed in WWE Since Returning at Battleground

The Great Khali’s profile was removed from the list of active superstars on WWE.com, shortly after his return to the company at the Battleground pay-per-view, on July 23rd. He’s since been moved to the Alumni section, indicating that his Battleground appearance was a one-time deal.

Khali helped Jinder Mahal defeat Randy Orton at Battleground, to retain the WWE Championship, in a Punjabi Prison Match. And it was expected that Khali would be part of the SmackDown Live roster, and possibly expand the entourage of Jinder Mahal, which currently comprises of The Singh Brothers. The alliance could have been a quick way of endearing the WWE Champion to fans in India.

However, Khali has not been medically cleared to take bumps or to wrestle, leaving WWE officials no choice but to stop using him further, and to remove him from the active roster on WWE.com.

According to PW Mania, had The Great Khali been medically cleared to compete, he would’ve competed in a tag team match at SummerSlam, teaming with Jinder Mahal, opposing Randy Orton and a partner. Khali, who turns 45 later this month, is a former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE.

Last week’s #1 Contender Match for the WWE Championship, between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura, was originally scheduled to be on the SummerSlam card. The situation with Khali moved that match up to last week’s SmackDown Live main event.

Nakamura defeated Cena and will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

(Visited 42 times, 42 visits today)