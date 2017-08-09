What Happened After WWE Tapings, Lana on Charlotte Flair, Naomi on SummerSlam (Video)

– This SmackDown Fallout video features SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi after her non-title loss to Carmella, which came after James Ellsworth made his return. Naomi congratulates Ellsworth and Carmella on getting over on her but she says tonight isn’t what matters, what matters is SummerSlam. Naomi doesn’t care what Carmella, Ellsworth or Natalya try to pull at SummerSlam because no one is taking the title from her.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Toronto saw Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeat Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens in a Toronto Street Fight.

– Lana tweeted the following shot at Charlotte Flair after this week’s SmackDown, which saw Flair pick up an easy win over The Ravishing Russian:

