Updated Card for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III
Below is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III following tonight’s episode:
1. NXT Championship Match
Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon
3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) (c) (w/Paul Ellering) vs. SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) (w/Eric Young and Nikki Cross)
4. Singles Match
Alesiter Black vs. Hideo Itami
5. Singles Match
Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Johnny Gargano
As always, we will be providing live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. The event takes place on Saturday, August 19th, with preshow coverage at 7:30 EDT/6:30 CDT, so join us then!