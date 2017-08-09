Below is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III following tonight’s episode:

1. NXT Championship Match

Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) (c) (w/Paul Ellering) vs. SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) (w/Eric Young and Nikki Cross)

4. Singles Match

Alesiter Black vs. Hideo Itami

5. Singles Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Johnny Gargano

As always, we will be providing live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. The event takes place on Saturday, August 19th, with preshow coverage at 7:30 EDT/6:30 CDT, so join us then!

