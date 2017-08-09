UFC’s Jon Jones Comments on Possible SummerSlam Appearance with Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones, the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, recently issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a future UFC matchup. Earlier today Jones commented on a potential SummerSlam appearance.

A Twitter user asked Jones about appearing at ringside for Lesnar’s Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam, to which Jones replied, “It’s crossed my mind.”

It's crossed my mind https://t.co/xlnbywH1y2 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 9, 2017

After defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, Jones took the mic and called out Brock Lesnar, saying, “Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon.”

Lesnar responded through The Associated Press, saying “Be careful what you wish for, young man.”

Lesnar is defending the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe. Last week on Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman announced that both he and Lesnar would leave WWE, if Lesnar loses his championship at SummerSlam.

Before facing Jon Jones or any other UFC competitor, Brock Lesnar would have to serve out his suspension imposed by the USADA, for testing positive for hydroxyl-clomiphene, after defeating Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in a one-off appearance. The win was reversed to a no-contest.

