Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Natalya on Her SummerSlam Title Shot, Xavier Woods

– Below is new “UpUpDownDown” video of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods hosting a Tekken 7 open challenge tournament with other gamers:

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature face-offs between Ember Moon & NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Drew McIntyre & NXT Champion Bobby Roode ahead of their “Takeover: Brooklyn III” matches. Tonight’s show will also see the debut of “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, plus No Way Jose vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

– Natalya tweeted the following after last night’s WWE SmackDown in regards to her SmackDown Women’s Title match against Naomi at SummerSlam and possibly interference from James Ellsworth & Carmella:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)