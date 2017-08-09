Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Natalya on Her SummerSlam Title Shot, Xavier Woods

Aug 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is new “UpUpDownDown” video of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods hosting a Tekken 7 open challenge tournament with other gamers:

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature face-offs between Ember Moon & NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Drew McIntyre & NXT Champion Bobby Roode ahead of their “Takeover: Brooklyn III” matches. Tonight’s show will also see the debut of “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, plus No Way Jose vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

– Natalya tweeted the following after last night’s WWE SmackDown in regards to her SmackDown Women’s Title match against Naomi at SummerSlam and possibly interference from James Ellsworth & Carmella:

