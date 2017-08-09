Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge renewed by CMT

Stone Cold Steve Austin will continue hosting the Broken Skull Challenge on CMT after the network renewed the series for its fifth season.

“CMT is having a tremendous year and Steve Austin is an invaluable part of our continued growth and success,” added Frank Tanki, general manager of CMT and TV Land. “‘Broken Skull Challenge’ is a fan-favorite powerhouse and a principal component of our hit unscripted slate. This is the most hard-hitting season yet and I admire the grit and resolve of our competitors to take on Steve and his Skullbuster obstacle course.”

The WWE Hall of Famer told TheWrap.com that every season they raise the bar and set new standards but season five will have intensity like never before.

Season five will premiere on Tuesday, September 26 at 10PM EST on CMT.





