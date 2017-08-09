SmackDown Viewership for Orton vs Mahal Main Event, SmackDown Top Ten Moments for August 8th (Video)

The August 8th edition of SmackDown Live, with the main event of a Grudge Match between Randy Orton & WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, averaged 2.584 million viewers. This is a slight increase from the 2.569 million viewers, for the August 1st episode.

Like last week, SmackDown Live finished #1 in the 18-49 demographic, on the Top 150 Cable Originals List. In average viewership, SmackDown finished #2, behind Hannity.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)