SmackDown Viewership for Orton vs Mahal Main Event, SmackDown Top Ten Moments for August 8th (Video)

Aug 9, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

The August 8th edition of SmackDown Live, with the main event of a Grudge Match between Randy Orton & WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, averaged 2.584 million viewers.  This is a slight increase from the 2.569 million viewers, for the August 1st episode.

Like last week, SmackDown Live finished #1 in the 18-49 demographic, on the Top 150 Cable Originals List.  In average viewership, SmackDown finished #2, behind Hannity.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad