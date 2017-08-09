SmackDown Star Headed to China, The Rock on Ballers (Video), Nikki Bella Works Out

– Below is the latest episode of BellaBody with Nikki Bella and her friend Brittni showing leg and butt workouts that make your backside rounder:

– Charlotte Flair noted on social media that she’s headed to China today for a WWE promotional tour. Flair also started using Chinese social media platform Weibo this week as the company continues their expansion in the country. You can access her Weibo page at this link. Weibo is the Chinese version of Twitter.

– As noted, HBO announced on Tuesday that they have renewed The Rock’s “Ballers” for a 4th season. The 3rd season just premiered in late July. Rock posted the following video to Instagram, thanking fans for record ratings and commenting on the renewal:

