Nikki Bella Sends Message to Baron Corbin, Custom WWE Championship for Boca Juniors, Today’s Birthdays

With last night’s announcement that Baron Corbin would face John Cena at SummerSlam, Cena’s fiancé, Nikki Bella, had a message for Corbin, via Twitter.

And I can't wait to sit front row and see him slap that mouth right off your face!👋🏽👌🏽No one gives & inspires as much as that man does. N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 9, 2017

Boca Juniors, the 2016-17 Champions of the Argentine Primera Division, are receiving a custom-made WWE Championship. Triple H posted a photo of the title on Twitter, with a congratulatory note.

Current RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss celebrates her 26th birthday today. Ring of Honor’s Silas Young, ‘The Last Real Man,’ turns 37 today. Japan hardcore legend Kintaro Kanemura, who retired last December, turns 47 today. And former TNA wrestler & current SAW Canadian Cruiserweight Champion D-Ray 3000 turns 35 today.

