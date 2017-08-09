New Match Announced for WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III”
Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Johnny Gargano is now official for WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Almas’ valet Zelina Vega issued the challenge to Gargano on this week’s episode and WWE has confirmed the match.
Below is the updated card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami
Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More