GFW Impact Matches Added to Thursday’s Show, Sienna Talks Contract on Twitter, The LAX

Aug 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a preview for this week’s GFW Impact as The LAX plots their next move on Unified World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron after Low Ki was revealed as the newest member last Thursday.

– Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. El Hijo de Fantasma & Naomichi Marufuji has been added to this week’s GFW Impact episode. Kongo Kong vs. Joseph Park & Grado was also announced. As noted, Thursday’s show will feature The Veterans of War vs. Tag Team Champions The LAX plus a sit-in demonstration from GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna as she demands answers from Karen Jarrett on her Destination X opponent.

– Speaking of Sienna, she tweeted about contracts yesterday after calling out Charlotte Flair on Twitter. She wrote the following:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad