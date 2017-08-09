GFW Impact Matches Added to Thursday’s Show, Sienna Talks Contract on Twitter, The LAX

– Below is a preview for this week’s GFW Impact as The LAX plots their next move on Unified World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron after Low Ki was revealed as the newest member last Thursday.

– Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. El Hijo de Fantasma & Naomichi Marufuji has been added to this week’s GFW Impact episode. Kongo Kong vs. Joseph Park & Grado was also announced. As noted, Thursday’s show will feature The Veterans of War vs. Tag Team Champions The LAX plus a sit-in demonstration from GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna as she demands answers from Karen Jarrett on her Destination X opponent.

– Speaking of Sienna, she tweeted about contracts yesterday after calling out Charlotte Flair on Twitter. She wrote the following:

Every time a mark comments about @IMPACTWRESTLING's pay or contracts, I laugh & book myself a tropical vacation. Enjoy your 9-5 you hate. 😎🌴 — Sienna the Savage 🔥 (@Sienna) August 9, 2017

Enjoy the 10% cut there taking from all independent booking from talent under contract — BrokenRoarke (@RoarkePartridge) August 9, 2017

Also not true, but I can only speak for myself. Keep acting like you have a contract though 😂 https://t.co/T27dIJdhAJ — Sienna the Savage 🔥 (@Sienna) August 9, 2017

I didn't mean to piss you of but it's what I've read your contract terms might be different tho — BrokenRoarke (@RoarkePartridge) August 9, 2017

Nah, you just meant to feel entitled to private financial matters more than caring about actual wrestling. This 👏🏼 is 👏🏼 the 👏🏼 prob👏🏼 lem👏🏼 https://t.co/guxuu17I6C — Sienna the Savage 🔥 (@Sienna) August 9, 2017

Killin the wwe smarks! — Jay Warner (@RoyJohn92624863) August 9, 2017

Smark isn't even a thing. You can't be smart and a mark. You can be a mere regurgitating sheep though. https://t.co/qnBu9EobcI — Sienna the Savage 🔥 (@Sienna) August 9, 2017

