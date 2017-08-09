Former WWE star shoots on Enzo Amore

In a recent shoot interview with RF Video, former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch commented on Enzo Amore and here are a few highlights…

Enzo’s confidence:

“I will say, to his credit, he believes his own bullsh#t. He is 100% confident in himself to his detriment and the detriment of others around him. He’s an example of someone who has no excuse to not know wrestling, but he doesn’t know wrestling.”

Enzo breaking his leg:

“He broke his own leg trying to counter a wristlock. Yeah, when he was in the wheelchair on #NXT TV, that’s how it happened. He broke his own leg trying to counter a wristlock. He blamed it on the canvas being loose.”

Concussion Enzo suffered working against The Vaudevillians:

“He’s almost touching the ropes, maybe a quarter of the way off because, obviously, I don’t want him to be too close or Cass will tag him. I go, I start running with him, I’m ghosting him the whole way, my hands are here and here, just holding him. He’s running, running, running, he hits the slide, boom, hits. I follow through, [and taunt] ‘yeah, motherfucker! Yeah.’ I go out of the ring. I look at him. I’m like, ‘man, he’s selling the shit out of this, cool.’ I go to grab him.

I’m a light touch with stuff like grabbing because I know how bad that sucks when someone just grabs you and just f–king… so literally, fingers on temples, side of the head. He comes with me. I’m like, ‘okay, he’s good.’ Charles [Robinson], the referee, says we’re in replays, so I let go of [Enzo], turn around, start jaw-jacking with the crowd, I turn backaround I see this, I see the ‘X’. I go, ‘oh f@#k. He’s out.’” Gotch added, “I never knew if there was any [heat]. I think most people know that Enzo was kind of a clod in the ring.”

