Backstage News on Lio Rush coming to NXT

According to Wrestle Talk News, WWE has indeed signed for independent star #LioRush to a contract and he should be starting with NXT soon. That’s the good news, the bad news is that some within the company are afraid that he won’t want to change his style might be difficult to work with.

However, officials believe that the risk is worth the reward and, even if it doesn’t work out, cutting Rush would not been seen as a huge loss.

